Rutger Hauer, Blade Runner actor, dies at 75

Dutch actor Rutger Hauer, who starred in Ridley Scott’s science-fiction movie Blade Runner (1982) as the replicant leader Roy Batty, opposite Harrison Ford, has died at the age of 75.

Rutger died at his home in the Netherlands on Friday, July 19, after a brief illness, according to his agent Steve Kenis. The Rutger Hauer Starfish Foundation, the AIDS charity that Hauer was involved with also released a statement confirming his death.

The actor’s funeral took place on Wednesday, according to Kenis.

Fans and colleagues in the film industry paid tribute on social media.

RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury. pic.twitter.com/1F2Via3mLY — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 24, 2019

Deeply saddened by the passing of the great Rutger Hauer. I have many fond memories of him, both on screen and in person. When he wanted to take a smoke break during our BLADE RUNNER interview, he took me outside by the hand. His very large hand. The hand of a giant. #TearsInRain pic.twitter.com/o5wEZnqiNy — Charles de Lauzirika (@Lauzirika) July 24, 2019

RIP #RutgerHauer one of cinema’s finest villains. One of those great actors who made rubbish watchable. A real one off. pic.twitter.com/bmetIX6J6Y — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) July 24, 2019

I am so sad to hear this, Rutger was such a sweet human being, and amazing actor! R.I.P. Rutger Hauer https://t.co/NlilJ8lCck — Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) July 24, 2019

Who was Rutger Hauer?

Rutger Hauer was born on January 23, 1944, in Breukelen, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, during the German occupation of the country in World War II.

His parents were Teunke and Arend Hauer, both drama teachers. He grew up in Amsterdam with his parents, one older sister, and two younger sisters.

During his youth he joined the Dutch merchant navy and later the army. He also studied acting and got his first major film role in the Dutch TV series Floris (1969). He also appeared in Turkish Delight (1973) and Soldier of Orange (1977).

He played the character Wulfgar alongside Sylvester Stallone in Nighthawks (1981), his first American movie appearance.

He is best known for his role as the android Roy Batty in Blade Runner (1982), but he appeared in several other films, including The Osterman Weekend (1983), LadyHawke (1985), Flesh+Blood (1985), The Hitcher (1986), Escape from Sobibor (1987), Blind Fury (1989), The Blood of Heroes (1989), and Wedlock (1991).

He appeared in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992), Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2003), Sin City (2005), Batman Begins (2005), The Rite (2011), and Dracula 3D (2012).

His TV roles include Salem’s Lot (2004) and HBO’s True Blood (2008).