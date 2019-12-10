Roxette star Marie Fredriksson dead at 61 after prolonged battle with brain cancer

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Roxette vocalist Marie Fredriksson has died after a prolonged battle with brain cancer. Fredriksson passed away in the hospital early on Monday, December 9, according to statement her family. She was aged 61.

“Marie Fredriksson passed away in the morning of December 9, as a result of her previous illness,” the statement by the family read.

“[She] will be buried in silence with only the closest family present,” the statement added.

Fredriksson’s management company, Dimberg Jernberg Management, also released a statement confirming her death:

“It is with great sadness we have to announce that Marie Fredriksson of Roxette has passed away in the morning of December 9, following a 17-year long battle with cancer.”

Marie was first diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2002. She underwent radiation and chemotherapy and became partially blind in her left eye. She also lost some of her hearing and speech.

But in 2005, Fredriksson announced she was feeling better, and by 2009, she had returned to her music career. Roxette released several albums after Fredriksson’s recovery. Fredriksson toured with Roxette until she retired in 2016 on her doctors’ advice.

Fans have been paying tribute on social media since news of her death broke. Her former band-mate Per Gessle also paid tribute on Twitter.

Marie Fredriksson bio

Marie Fredriksson was born on May 20, 1958, in Sweden, but her musical career took off in Halmstad where she met and became friends with bandmate Per Gessle.

Fredriksson and Gessle formed the pop music duo Roxette in Halmstad, Sweden, in 1986. Roxette produced more than 10 studio albums and sold more than 80 million records around the world.

The duo is best known for hits such as It Must Have Been Love and Listen To Your Heart.

Roxette first gained recognition in Sweden after they released their debut single Neverending Love in 1986. Their debut studio album Pearls of Passion. also released 1986, cemented their position as a top pop band in their native Sweden.

The duo rose to international stardom after releasing The Look in 1989. The Look, a single from their second studio album Look Sharp! rose to number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Roxette is also known for hit songs such as Listen to Your Heart, Joyride, Dressed For Success, Sleeping in My Car, Dangerous, and How Do You Do!

Their 1987 smash hit song It Must Have Been Love topped the charts in several countries.

Marie Fredriksson is survived her husband Mikael Bolyos and their children, Inez Josefin and Oscar.