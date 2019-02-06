Ross from Below Deck arrested: Mugshot and all you need to know

Ross Inia was arrested in Florida in December 2018. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck reality star Ross Inia has made waves over the last few months. He is from New Zealand but has spent plenty of time in Florida. T he sixth season of Below Deck was an interesting ride for Inia.

Shortly before the Below Deck reunion was taped, Ross Inia got into some trouble in Florida. Just days before Christmas in 2018, trouble began to brew. He made headlines after an arrest, and now, viewers are wondering what happened to the Below Deck star.

Ross Inia arrested in Florida

In the early morning hours of Saturday, December 22, 2018, Ross Inia was arrested after allegedly punching a police officer. He was initially charged with disorderly conduct, battery on a law enforcement officer, and harming a public servant.

It is alleged that Ross Inia punched a police officer who was trying to break up a fight happening between the Below Deck star and two others. Alcohol was likely a contributing factor as prior to the incident, Inia and friends were sharing photos and videos on Instagram.

Was it a big misunderstanding?

Last night, the Below Deck reunion aired. It was hosted by Andy Cohen and he asked Ross Inia about the incident.

The reality star said he couldn’t elaborate on what happened but called it a “big misunderstanding.” Inia did confirm that he was out with friends drinking, but that is all he had to say.

After being arrested, he posted bond. Ross spent roughly twelve hours in custody from the time of being detained until he was able to post a $15,000 bond.

Last month, Ross Inia entered a not guilty plea. The prosecutors decided to not press charges and the case is closed. The Below Deck star will not have anything on his record due to the incident, though his mugshot and arrest are now public knowledge.

