Romell Jordan death: Tributes flood in after Blake Swihart’s brother dies, cause of death yet to be revealed

Former New Mexico running back Romell Jordan passed away Wednesday at age 23. Jordan is the adopted brother of Boston Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke to the media after the team canceled media access following Romell Jordan’s death. The cause of death has not been revealed, and Cora did not address specific details nor mention Blake Swihart by name.

Cora revealed that the brothers were close and he is providing emotional support to Swihart.

Romell Jordan started living with the family of Blake Swihart while he was in high school in 2014. Romell and Blake reportedly shared a strong bond. Both Swihart and Jordan attended Cleveland High in New Mexico.

Romell Jordan played as a running back at New Mexico for three seasons and ended his career with 105 carries for 551 yards.

Red Sox starting pitcher David Price addressed Jordan’s death on Twitter as the tributes poured in.

Man i remember when Gip made us race each other after we helped out at special olympics bro. You won & i was hella mad bruh 🤣

I still need my rematch fam..

Rest in Paradise Romell ❤️ #LongLiveRomell pic.twitter.com/tu8r28Ld3m — Lamar Jordan II (@jefelam) February 27, 2019

Tonight prior to the start of the women's basketball game vs. San Jose State, we will hold a moment of silence in remembrance of Romell Jordan. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/p8TB9nSbnc — New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) February 27, 2019

Romell’s sister Kacie Swihart paid a tribute to her brother on Twitter.

I love you SO MUCH ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a6XkIHjaGr — Kacie Swihart (@Swihart03) February 27, 2019

Romell Jordan has a troubled childhood living in numerous homes before joining the Swihart family after his godparents could no longer afford to take care of him, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Romell Jordan is survived by his brother and sister Kacie and Black Swihart.