Roger Moore death tributes sweep social media…two years after he died

It appeared that Sir Roger Moore had died for a second time yesterday — after death tributes swept across Facebook and Twitter.

The legendary actor, best known for playing James Bond, died two years ago. However, many fans of the British actor seem to have just discovered that he is dead.

Oh no! RIP Sir Roger Moore 😥 — Mags (@MancMidwife) May 1, 2019

Facebook just found out Roger Moore died. 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xAo8e2TScc — JM (@MosschopsMk3) May 1, 2019

RIP Sir Roger Moore you were the Best James Bond you will be Sorely Missed!! https://t.co/k5UMwdNiUh — Ashley Hamilton (@Hamilto45031504) May 1, 2019

What tragic news of Sir Roger Moore’s death this morning at the age of 89! Sir Roger a national treasure, his legacy will always continue for many years to come. RIP #SirRogerMoore… https://t.co/aVnp2MVdYO — Etc – Penarth (@etc_penarth) May 2, 2019

Wow death really does come in 3s https://t.co/pQTX9nyZd9 — Sally b. 🎶 (@YourSinginCoach) May 2, 2019

It is unclear why the actor’s death began trending on social media but many accounts ended up sharing the link to a 2017 BBC obituary announcing Sir Roger’s death.

The 2017 article announcing Roger Moore’s death first began circulating on Facebook. Some users revealed that a news app began circulating the old BBC report, which is why many believe Roger Moore’s death recently occurred.

The spreading of the news may also have started following the passing yesterday of well-known car dealer Pete Moore, who shares the same surname.

However, all the sharing left some social media users baffled.

I’m sure the fact that people are sharing news of Roger Moore’s death two year after the fact is some sort of social experiment to show that people will RT anything without validating it first. — Ben Shute (@Ben_Shute) May 2, 2019

Why is an article from almost 2 years ago about the death of Sir Roger Moore on the most read list on the BBC website? pic.twitter.com/foJUkDm7LL — Ben Ramanauskas (@BenRamanauskas) May 2, 2019

Seeing a lot of people sharing news stories on social media about Roger Moore's death and acting like he has just died. He died in May 2017. Two seconds to check the date on a story really wouldn't hurt people… — Tom Burnett (@TomBurnett88) May 1, 2019

How did Roger Moore die?

The Live and Let Die actor passed away on 23 May 2017 after a final battle with prostate cancer. The actor was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1993 but successfully treated the disease.

Moore had several health issues before passing away. The British actor, who starred in seven Bond films, was fitted with a pacemaker and was diagnosed with type II diabetes.

Sir Roger died at age 89 and is survived by his wife Kristina Tholstrup and his three children.

Along with a successful movie career, the late actor was known for his humanitarian work. Moore was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003 for services to charity.