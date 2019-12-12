Robert from 90 Day Fiance denies watching any Diamond Foxxx films, but admits what he has seen

Robert Springs recently shared a bit of information with 90 Day Fiance fans about his former mother-in-law — adult film star Diamond Foxxx — that some fans might think is just TMI. We’re going to share it with you anyway.

During a recent Q&A session in Robert’s Instagram stories, someone asked him if he had ever watched any of the more than 150 adult films featuring Bryson’s grandma, who works under the name Diamond Foxxx. Robert replied that he had not but said that he did know what her “cookie jar” looks like because porn granny sent him a picture of it.

That response caused even more questions, as Robert’s Instagram followers wanted to know more details about why Bryson’s grandma might be sending him that kind of photos.

He responded in his Q&A again, telling everyone that she claimed the private photo was sent on accident and that he didn’t know if Bryson’s mom knew about it.

While Bryson’s mom may not have known, it’s a safe bet that Anny does now. After all, she’s already proved to keep a close eye on Robert’s social media.

And with Anny already not a huge fan of Stephanie Woodcock after she asked some really inappropriate questions during their very first meet-up, she probably won’t like hearing that the porn granny “accidentally” sent photos of herself to her man.

Robert doesn’t mind sharing information about his life and has revealed quite a bit in the most recent Q&A session. But does anyone believe he’s never tuned in to see Diamond Foxxx in action?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.