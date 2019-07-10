Rip Torn: Men in Black and Dodgeball star dead at 88, cause of death not revealed

Rip Torn, the actor best known for his roles in Men in Black, The Larry Sanders Show and Dodgeball, has died at age 88.

Will Smith led tributes to the Emmy-Award winning actor as many fans remember his unforgettable characters in movies.

A cause of death was not revealed.

Rip Torn portrayed Chief Zed alongside Will Smith in Men in Black. Smith took to Instagram to remember the actor with the caption stating “R.I.P. Rip.”

Several tributes have poured in for the Academy Award and Emmy Award-nominated actor, whose career spanned many decades.

Rip Torn gave me two of my favourite comedic performances of all time. the sort of consummate professional who didn’t even seem to perceive how profoundly funny he was. last of the bygone breed of two-fisted drunks. also his name was “Rip Torn.” RIP. pic.twitter.com/3ET7vPBTfY — john (@johnsemley3000) July 10, 2019

“If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball” RIP to Rip Torn @LightsCameraPod pic.twitter.com/nggxdZA3XW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 10, 2019

Not Rip Torn. Dude was amazing in everything. But if you’ve never seen “Defending your Life” you’ve missed high cinematic art. — Chris Duerr (@ChrisDuerr) July 10, 2019

R.I.P. Rip Torn, the legendary Hephaestus, and forever etched in our lore. pic.twitter.com/6Xt3vqbjyJ — Santa Monica Studio is Watching Raising Kratos (@SonySantaMonica) July 10, 2019

The Texas-born actor started his acting career in the ’50s and scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cross Creek as Marsh Turner.

Rip Torn appeared in several comedic toles after his role on The Larry Sanders Show as Artie. The veteran actor appeared on 30 Rock and did voice-overs for several animated films and games such as God of War.

Rip Torn had a reputation as a trouble maker on set having previously confessed to getting angry easily. Torn attacked actor Norman Mailer with a hammer while Mailer returned the favor with an ear bite while the cameras were rolling during the filming of Maidstone in 1970.

According to The Guardian, Rip Torn and the late actor Dennis Hopper got into an altercation while discussing the film Easy Rider. Torn was fired and replaced by Jack Nicolson after the incident.

Rip Torn later successfully sued Hopper for claiming that Torn pulled a knife on him during their argument. Dennis Hopper made the claims during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Rip Torn will be remembered for his legendary comedic roles and his portrayal as Artie in The Larry Sanders Show.

He is survived by his six children and wife Amy Wright.