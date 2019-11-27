Rihanna shows up at Juventus game: Was Paulo Dybala just showing off with his incredible goal?

Singer Rihanna was on hand to witness Juventus’ thrilling 1-0 Champions League win on Tuesday night in Turin.

The victory over Atletico Madrid came courtesy of an impressive Paulo Dybala goal from an incredibly tough spot to score from, with sports fan Rihanna able to see his skills. In addition to the sports memory, she also received another gift from the winning club.

Dybala scores freekick with Rihanna as witness

Knowing that Rihanna was in the house may have given Paulo Dybala some extra incentive to put up a highlight performance. Fans in the stadium went hysterical after the Juventus star scored on a freekick from what was described as an “impossible angle.” Here’s the incredible Dybala goal as it happened.

Another video of Dybala’s incredible shot from the side is still making the rounds on social media. The clip gives much more of an audience perspective from a different angle.

Paulo Dybala scoring a freekick from this impossible angle. WOW. 😳 pic.twitter.com/wO48tTCymZ — Tekkers (@TekkersMedia) November 26, 2019

The Juventus goal arrived in the 45th minute of a scoreless contest with Atletico Madrid. The winning goal not only wowed the crowd but put the losing squad in a predicament in terms of still needing a spot in Champions League Round of 16. Meanwhile, Juventus is already qualified as the best team of Group D.

Following the impressive game-winner, Dybala provided fans with an Instagram post with the caption “Impossible is nothing” with a side photo of him kicking his incredible goal.

Rihanna enjoys Allianz trip, receives custom jersey

Juventus was all about making sure their guest was acknowledged and had a great time during her visit. Their social media account provided a quick video clip to show that the singer had shown up for the game at Allianz Stadium on Tuesday evening.

As one would expect, Rihanna was in a VIP suite to take in the big game.

According to Highsnobiety, the singer also made sure her fashion was on point for the occasion with a Louis Vuitton monogram football bag. The limited-edition item was created in commemoration of the 1998 World Cup.

She received a new item for her fashion collection as well. As shown below, a bundled-up RiRi holds up her custom Juventus shirt she was given at the game, giving her plenty to remember from her trip to Allianz.

Rihanna has attended a number of sports events over the years including NBA games and other football matchups. The singer isn’t married just yet as she’s still dating Saudi Arabian businessman Hassan Jameel, so most likely many athletes will continue to “shoot their shot” in attempts to impress the singer.