Ricky Bailey: Who is Willow Palin’s husband?

Willow Palin, Sarah Palin’s second daughter, took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she’s pregnant with twins.

The announcement by the 24-year-old hairstylist daughter of the former Alaska governor included a photograph featuring an ultrasound image, two onesies and a sign with the message “and then there were four.”

“@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world!” Willow wrote. “Baby Bailey’s arriving December 2019.”

Members of the Palin family posted congratulatory messages.

“ECSTATIC AND BLESSED X2!” the matriarch of the family, Sarah Palin, 55, wrote, congratulating her daughter.

Willow’s little sister, Piper Palin, 18, also posted a congratulatory message.

“So excited for my sister and brother-in-law! TWO babies!!” she wrote.

Willow and her husband have lived quiet and private lives compared to her mother, big brother Track and older sister Bristol. Bristol is a former Teen Mom OG star who caused a scandal in 2008 when she became pregnant out of wedlock at the age of 18.

Fans know little about Willow’s private life and know even less about Willow’s publicity-shy husband, the 32-year-old Ricky. But if you have been wondering who Ricky is, here is what we know about him.

Ricky’s Instagram is private

Ricky has an Instagram, but it is private and other social media pages, like his Twitter page, are bare with no posts on it since 2013.

The privacy of Ricky’s Instagram and the lack of presence on other social media pages is one of the reasons we know so little about him.

But based on his appearances on Willow’s Instagram page, it appears Ricky spends a considerable amount of his time outdoors. He appears in several photos on Willow’s Instagram, enjoying outdoor life with his wife.

Ricky and Willow got engaged in December 2017

Ricky proposed to Willow in December 2017. Ricky got on one knee and popped the question, standing in front of the Christmas tree at the Rockefeller Center in Manhatten.

“Good things happen!!! My happiest baby girl Willow and Ricky, last night at Rockefeller Center!!! So, so happy,” Sarah Palin wrote on Instagram.

“I am DYING!! My little sister is getting married!!!!” Bristol added.

The New York Daily News reported that Ricky and Willow had been dating for four years before they got engaged.

Ricky and Willow tied the knot in September 2018

The couple’s wedding took place in September 2018 — nine months after their engagement in Manhattan — at the Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge in Alaska.

Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge is located on a ridge outside the town of Talkeetna in Alaska and offers stunning views of Denali, North America’s highest mountain.

Ricky and Willow’s wedding took place one day after Willow’s brother Track Palin was arrested on charges of domestic violence.