RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s daughter looks just like her

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Orange County. Viewers have only caught glimpses of her life so far, but there is plenty more coming as the season continues.

Not only is she a reality star now, but Braunwyn is a mother to seven children. She has been with her husband over two decades and they share seven little ones between them.

Last week, Braunwyn Windham-Burke shared a birthday wish for her oldest child, Bella. She wished the young woman a happy 19th birthday, and followers went wild. Bella resembles her mother and they couldn’t get over how much the two look alike.

There have only been two episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County that have aired and already, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her family are getting plenty of attention. She was brought in because she knew Kelly Dodd. There is plenty of chemistry with her and the other cast members, leading to speculation she may be a keeper moving forward.

On The Real Housewives of Orange County, Bella made her debut on screen. In fact, several of the Windham-Burke children got screen time as they were getting from school. Braunwyn’s children range in age from Bella at 19 years old to Hazel, who is just a baby. She has been having children for nearly two decades of her life.

It looks like Bella Windham-Burke and the rest of the children will be seen as the season progresses. Filming for The Real Housewives of Orange County has reportedly wrapped, but the reunion will tape closer toward the end of the season.

Bella’s Instagram reveals she is the “unofficial favorite” of her mother’s children. She often shares photos of her siblings and she appears to be a teenager who enjoys acting silly.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.