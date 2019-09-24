Rebecca’s background check on Zied came back to bite her — 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star responds

As 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers watched Rebecca question Zied about his employment history (or the lack thereof) on a background check run by her friend, many suggested that maybe he should run one on her. Apparently, someone did just that and they found even more dirt than a 23-year-old Moroccan husband that she hadn’t quite divorced yet.

It seems that Rebecca, being a private investigator, would have been a bit more careful about her own background. Especially since, as she put it, she “signed up for this.” But when someone decided to bestow a bit of karma on Rebecca Parrott after she went snooping on her boyfriend Zied, they hit paydirt.

It seems that, in addition to being married three times and still being legally married to the last one, plus having a relationship with another woman (years ago) and being covered in tattoos, there is even more reason for Zied’s family to dislike her. It could also make bringing Zied to America to give him a good life a little bit harder than anyone thought.

Rebecca has even more secrets exposed

According to documents posted on Reddit, Rebecca has quite a bit going on in her personal life and it’s not exactly in her distant past like that girlfriend she did confess to having. It appears that Rebecca was evicted from her home in January 2019 due to unpaid rent.

There were also claims made that Rebecca owes thousands in child support and that she has a court date in October related to that. And when asked later in the Reddit thread if they are sure it is her, since her children are adults, the original poster confirmed that they are “100% sure.”

Naturally, there has been an uproar from 90 Day Fiance fans on social media, who question why Rebecca would spend so much on airfare and international travel when she can’t even pay her rent.

Rebecca Parrott took it like a champ, gives update after leaked info

It didn’t take long for Rebecca to learn that her background was checked and she was put on blast for keeping a few more secrets from Zied and from 90 Day Fiance viewers.

And while Rebecca didn’t address the specific rumors or try to explain herself, she did admit that she has a past and that she never claimed to have her “crap” together.

“In response to the recent developments in my personal life,” Rebecca captioned her video. “I understand I signed up for this. Shocker! I have a personal life. Lol I’ve never pretended to have my life together. I’m not perfect [shrug emoji] But I’m real. Thank you to all the amazing people who care about me and have reached out. I truly appreciate each of you. And to those who will feed on this, that’s okay too. I don’t blame you or have any ill-will towards you. It’s part of being on reality tv.”

In the video, Rebecca reiterated much of what she wrote, confessing that “shocker” she has a personal life and that she’s not perfect. Rebecca told viewers that things were “not great” but that “it’s going to be okay.”

While plenty still criticized the Before the 90 Days star for her choices, Rebecca took her lumps and is ready to ride this drama out because, this is, as she put it, what she signed up for when she chose to be on reality TV.

