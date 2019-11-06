Rebecca Parrott takes aim at Blake from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, he responds

Blake and Jasmin haven’t even made their big debut on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, and already, he’s alienating cast members from other seasons. It seems that Rebecca Parrott took offense to a comment that Blake made recently and said something about it. It didn’t take long for him to fire back.

It all started after the Season 7 premiere of 90 Day Fiance. Blake was upset that his story with Jasmin wasn’t on the first episode of the season. In response, he fired off several messages on his Instagram stories, one of which took aim at old cast members and their lack of fame.

Apparently, after his first messages about their non-appearance on the premiere, someone must have accused Blake of seeking fame. He responded, writing, “Wanting ‘fame’??? Bahahahahaha. Name ONE person that’s ACTUALLY ‘Famous’ from this show. I’ll wait.”

That was enough to fire up Rebecca, who didn’t think Blake was very gracious about his role on the show — or those who have come before him. After a 90 Day Fiance blogger shared Blake’s comments, Rebecca answered.

“Way to alienate the rest of the cast. Lol,” Rebecca wrote. Then, when questioned about her comment by a fan, she replied again, “No, I mean the ‘name one person famous from this show’ comment. It’s just condescending.”

“As a group, we are all really supportive of each other,” Rebecca continued. “It’s a crazy thing to go through that only other cast members understand fully. So to be this way straight out of the gate, it’s just not the best way to handle it. Also, regardless of what happens on the show, the process allows for a lot of opportunities and to be able to do things you would never normally do. So we should be a little more grateful to TLC for all of this. And he seems so angry, so soon. I hope he can see the positives soon and not be so upset. It’s going to be a long season for him otherwise.”

Blake didn’t let the criticism ride either. After hearing quite a bit of feedback about his recent comments, he doubled down. Taking to his Instagram stories again, he dared fans of the show to correct him if he’s wrong.

Over the top of the original post, he wrote, “Where’s the insult? Lol. I’ll wait.”

It really could be a long season for Blake, who has been able to start quite a bit of 90 Day Fiance drama already, and his story hasn’t even started yet. Is the media really turning him into the “villain” this season as he claims? Or is he doing this to himself?

We’ll wait.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.