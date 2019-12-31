Ray J and Princess Love welcome baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Ray J and his wife, Princess Love. The couple just welcomed their second child together — a boy.

Ray J posted a sweet video on YouTube showing the couple playing with their daughter on Christmas Day and then the family preparing to go to the hospital. In the video, we also see them arrive at the hospital and prepare to go into the delivery room.

This is the second child for the couple, who have a one-year-old daughter, Melody.

The couple announced in August that they were expecting via Instagram. They then posted a cute sonogram of the baby throwing up a little wave. Ray and Princess then had an extravagant gender reveal where Ray J rode in a helicopter that released blue smoke showing that the baby is a boy.

The two have had some trouble conceiving in the past. On Love and Hip Hop, it was shown that Ray J had a low sperm count and he subsequently had to go through some lifestyle changes in order to help conceive. The couple became pregnant with Melody shortly afterward.

Ray and Princess seem to be in a better place in their relationship after recently having an all-out brawl via social media. Princess accused Ray J of leaving her and their daughter stranded in Las Vegas after the BET Awards. Ray J denied leaving them there and posted a video showing that he was actually still in Vegas.

Princess then went to social media to say that she wanted a divorce from Ray and that he left her to go party with strippers in another hotel room. She went live on Instagram and said that Ray had asked for a divorce and she no longer wanted to stay married to him.

Now, everything seems to be better between the two. Congrats on the new addition!