Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk from Bachelor in Paradise are engaged! The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts this weekend, about three days after Adam popped the question in Dallas, Texas.

Based on their photos, it appears that Adam proposed to Raven on a rooftop, getting down on one knee. There was also a professional photographer there, and white roses as Raven is seen throwing petals up in the air in one photo.

Both of them shared several photos of the proposal on Instagram, which can be seen by clicking through their respective slideshows on their posts.

Raven also shared sweet words about Adam, revealing, “I’m keeping you forever and for always. We will be together for all of our days. Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face….always.”

She noted that the two had gotten engaged on May 31, 2019, which was on Friday. Adam also shared the date with the simple hashtag #Engaged.

Raven Gates engagement ring

While the ring can be seen in some of the photos shared on Instagram, Raven offered another look at the ring on her Instagram Stories.

The couple met during Bachelor In Paradise Season 4. Their season of the show was halted briefly due to sexual harassment accusations, but Adam and Raven continued their relationship after returning home.

Raven first appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelorette in 2017, whereas Adam placed fifth on Rachel Lindsay’s season that following Spring. The two would then film Bachelor In Paradise months later, where they would meet and fall in love.

Bachelor In Paradise returns this summer on ABC.