Rapper YG’s SUV involved in police shooting that left one dead

A police-involved shooting and car chase in Compton is being investigated by local authorities. Compton rapper YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, is reportedly the registered owner of the black Cadillac Escalade involved in the police shooting and pursuit. It’s unknown whether the 29-year-old rapper was in the SUV at the time of the incident.

According to ABC 7 Eyewitness News, the police pursuit started in 400 block of West Spruce Street in Compton at about 11:35 p.m and ended in Inglewood, California. A shooting believed to be involved with the SUV left one man dead. The deceased is believed to be an innocent bystander who was riding a bicycle before being shot to death.

According to local authorities, it is unclear whether the bystander was killed during the shootout or before the police arrived.

The unidentified suspects reportedly shot at deputies and a police helicopter during a car chase using a high-powered assault rifle. The pursuing police car’s windshield was hit several times; however, the pursuing helicopter was not said to have been hit.

The SUV registered to YG is reportedly armored and has “aftermarket bulletproof glass.” One suspect has been detained while local authorities believe that another suspect is still at large.

It has been a rough year for YG. The Compton rapper is mourning the death of his close friend, Nipsey Hussle, who was killed on March 31, 2019. His associate Slim 400 was also reportedly shot 10 times earlier this week and his label mate Sad Boy Loko is currently awaiting trial on attempted murder charges.