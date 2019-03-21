Tiffany Diamond death: Dallas Honeys CEO and rapper dies

21st March 2019 10:17 AM ET

Tiffany Diamond, the CEO of Dallas Honeys has died. Her sister took to her Instagram to confirm that the singer has passed away.

“My heart is completely broken to have to type this but we have lost our beloved Tiffany on this day. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time and we will definitely let everyone know the date and time for any and all arrangements. Thank you all for your love and condolences. Love her sister.”

While the circumstances surrounding her death are yet to be revealed, her sister Roni World paid tribute on Instagram and revealed that her phone died during the night — so she did not know if her sister had tried to call her.

Along with being the CEO of Dallas Honeys studios, Tiffany Diamond was a videographer, rapper and dancer.

Many tributes have poured in following her tragic death.

rest up tiffany diamond… damn — 24kBric (@MasonBric) March 20, 2019

Dallas Honeys is a promotional company and magazine that promotes models. Tiffany Diamond was affiliated with UGK and was known for her entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic in Dallas.

Tiffany Diamond was active on her social media accounts two days ago, before it was revealed that she passed away.

The Dallas Honeys CEO’s cause of death is currently unknown. She released her latest single Pop It on Spotify last month.