Tiffany Diamond death: Dallas Honeys CEO and rapper dies

Tiffany Diamond, the CEO of Dallas Honeys has died. Her sister took to her Instagram to confirm that the singer has passed away.
“My heart is completely broken to have to type this but we have lost our beloved Tiffany on this day. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time and we will definitely let everyone know the date and time for any and all arrangements. Thank you all for your love and condolences. Love her sister.”
My heart is completely broken to have to type this but we have loss our beloved Tiffany on this day. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time and we will definitely let everyone know the date and time for any and all arrangements. Thank you all for your love and condolences. Love her sister @RoniWorld 😢💔💔
While the circumstances surrounding her death are yet to be revealed, her sister Roni World paid tribute on Instagram and revealed that her phone died during the night — so she did not know if her sister had tried to call her.
Certain things I understand but this one I don’t!!!!!!! Not my baby sister!!!! Why Lord!!! I love you so much that I’m confused and have no idea what to do or how to do it!! I keep wondering why this night my phone actually died in the middle of the night my phone NEVER dies!! Did you try to call me? I don’t know. I’m so stuck I don’t know what to do. I love you and I miss you. Times like these I wish there was a rewind button. Who am I gonna FaceTime with while we are getting dressed? We talked everyday and said I love you everyday so I’m not regretting our relationship I’m regretting I haven’t had the time to hold you one last time because I’m on the West. They say don’t question God but I only do just that… R.I.P. my love I will miss you every single day!! My Baby Tiffany 😭😥😥🥺🥺
Along with being the CEO of Dallas Honeys studios, Tiffany Diamond was a videographer, rapper and dancer.
Many tributes have poured in following her tragic death.
rest up tiffany diamond… damn
Man I promise this is a hard & unexpected one! 😢 #rip @itstiffanydiamond 🙏 may God be with you & your family at this time! ….. Reposted from @rapkingpen – #tbt @itstiffanydiamond & @rapkingpen at the #dubscarshow in #Dallas back in our #b_meenterprises days I think it was #2012 we started a #entertainmentcompany from the ground up & made it into something basically overnight & I shut it all down & started over new the same way! See people will peep things from a distance & think they can do what I do just because they have a lil money not knowing the hard work, planning, & sacrifice I put in to make things successful! Tbh is not even me it's #godsplan so when he does it you know it's done! #StayHumble #StayFocused #StayPrayedUp #979thebeat #k104 #entrepreneurlife #truehustler #carshow #bob #dallasbusiness #ddd #Dfw #dallashoneys – #RapKingpen #tiffanydiamond #riptiffanydiamond
Dallas Honeys is a promotional company and magazine that promotes models. Tiffany Diamond was affiliated with UGK and was known for her entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic in Dallas.
Tiffany Diamond was active on her social media accounts two days ago, before it was revealed that she passed away.
The Dallas Honeys CEO’s cause of death is currently unknown. She released her latest single Pop It on Spotify last month.