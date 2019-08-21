Rapper Tee Grizzley’s car shot at in Detroit, his manager-aunt killed

Detroit Rapper Tee Grizzley ‘s car was shot at on the east side of Detroit around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

His 41-year-old aunt and manager Jobina “JB” Brown died after she was hit multiple times in the shooting that reportedly occurred at the 3600-block of Three Mile Drive.

Some sources report the shooting was a drive-by, but claim Grizzley was the intended target, his aunt-manger JB’s death unintended. The motive of the shooting remains unknown.

Pray for #teegrizzley his car was shot up in Detroit & his manager was killed. His condition is unknown ATM. 😓🙏🏾 (SWIPE) pic.twitter.com/cs7rJLR3RA — DJVONTV (@djvontv) August 21, 2019

From Inside sources : #Teegrizzley vehicle has reportedly been shot at last night in Detroit and manager was killed. pic.twitter.com/oGj5ZSlgeR — choptalkdigital (@choptalkdigita1) August 21, 2019

Other sources report the shooting occurred after Grizzley and his aunt Jobina Brown left a studio in an Uber. They made a stop at a house along the way, and Grizzley was reportedly in the house when a shooter approached the Uber, opened the back door, and fired into the car. The shooter then ran to another vehicle and drove off.

When the police arrived, they found JB dead in the car with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics arrived and transported her to the hospital where she was officially pronounced dead.

RIP Jobina “JB” Brown who managed #TeeGrizzley. Story is still developing on Tee’s car being shot up and her death. She was a wonderful & thoughtful person. pic.twitter.com/AO3XAF3BeM — The Bushman Show (@BushmanOnAir) August 21, 2019

Grizzley revealed in a Facebook post in 2017 that his aunt was managing his career. She is the wife of Grizzley’s maternal uncle.

My manager My Aunty My Big Homie if you die I can't tell the story cause I'm dying wit u 💯💯🐻💪🏾 IG: @affluent.management.team Posted by Tee Grizzley on Tuesday, March 7, 2017

The tragic shooting comes after rapper Sada Baby released a new song Next Up featuring Tee Grizzley. The song, the latest collaboration between the two Detroit rappers, posted to SoundCloud a few hours before the shooting.

Tee Grizzley, whose real name is Terry Sanchez Wallace, was born on March 23, 1994. The rapper, from Detroit, Michigan, is best known for singles, such as First Day Out, From the D to the A, Colors, and No Effort.

His debut single First Day Out, released on YouTube after he left prison in 2016, received more than two million views in the first three weeks. He signed record deals with 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records in 2017. He released several mixtapes and singles in 2017 before his debut album Activated came out in May 2018.

The album reached the number 10 spot on the Billboard 200.