Rapper Tay-K sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder

Rapper Tay-K (Taymor McIntyre) was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Friday after being found guilty of capital murder in connection with a 2016 home invasion in Mansfield.

The home invasion resulted in the death of Ethan Walker, 21, while Walker’s roommate Zachary Beloate was injured.

A Tarrant County, Texas jury delivered the verdict after three hours of deliberation, according to Fort Worth Star Telegram. Although the home invasion occurred when Tay-K (Taymore McItyre) was 16, he was made to stand trial as an adult.

The rapper, who is now 19 years old, was also sentenced to 30 years in prison on a count of aggravated robbery, and 13 years in prison on two additional counts of aggravated robbery in connection with the same 2016 home invasion.

All the sentences will run concurrently, according to CBS DFW.

Ethan’s father, Richard Walker, thanked the jurors and the judge after the verdict and the sentences were delivered.

Tay-K was accused of participating in and recruiting Latharian Merritt, Sean Robinson, and Jalen Bell to participate in the armed robbery attempt in July 2016. Beloate was the actual target of the robbery, but it was Walker who died.

The rapper is also facing lawsuits from Beloate and another from Walker’s parents for wrongful death.

Addiitoinally he is facing another capital murder charge in Bexar County, Texas, where he is accused of robbing and fatally shooting Mark Saldivar, 23, in April 2017. He is also accused of robbing and assaulting Skip Pepe at Arlington’s Craven Park in May 2017, before he was captured in New Jersey in June 2017.

Tay-K is also has an additional wrongful death lawsuit from Saldivar’s mom and another from Owney “Skip” Pepe.

He was arrested on June 2017 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on the same day he released the music video for his song The Race, which was later certified as platinum. He recorded the video while on the run from the police.