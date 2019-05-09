Rapper Offset reportedly escapes drive-by shooting [Video]

Surveillance footage reportedly showing the moment that rapper Offset was caught in a drive-by shooting incident on Wednesday at an Atlanta studio has surfaced online.

The footage shows a car driving past with someone leaning out through the window of the passenger seat and shooting in the direction of a building.

TMZ reports that law enforcement sources confirmed that they responded to the drive-by shooting, which occurred Wednesday night at the Crossover Entertainment Group recording studio in Atlanta, Georgia.

Witnesses reportedly told Atlanta PD that Offset was at the studio recording when the drive-by shooting occurred a few minutes after 9 p.m.

The surveillance footage shows the car moving at a steady speed down the street. Someone in the passenger seat leans out and fires multiple shots into the building before the car speeds away. The shots damaged the building exterior, windows and three vehicles.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, was reportedly outside the building, relaxing after a session of recording when the shooting occurred. There was panic in the studios when the shots rang out and people ran for cover.

Offset, 27, is believed to have been the target of the shooting, but the Migos rapper left the scene by the time police arrived.

It is not known whether Offset was injured in the shooting but police investigators reportedly learned that someone got shot in the leg.

A statement by Atlanta PD reads:

On May 8, 2019 at around 9:05 p.m. Atlanta Police responded to 1310 Ellsworth Industrial Pkwy in reference to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party who advised that while he and others were at the location, occupants of a dark SUV started to shoot towards the building. The shooting resulted in damage to three vehicles, the building and the window of an apartment in the area. It was initially reported that someone was shot in the leg, but officers were unable to locate a gunshot victim. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding of the shooting. The investigation continues.

