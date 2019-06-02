Rapper Lil Reese beat up and robbed on video

Someone allegedly attacked and robbed Chicago rapper Lil Reese and captured it on video. Chicago rapper Hittz released stills of the alleged robbery and threatened to release the full video to several different media outlets.

Hittz claims to be responsible for the robbery and states that Lil Reese defecated on himself during the attack.

“This is what happens when the so-called “Chiraq Grim Reaper” @reesemoney300 plays with the wrong people.” Hittz wrote on Instagram. “He ends up beat up, shi**in on his self and getting all his lil money took out his pocket.”

Hip Hop Commentator named Lil Reese the “Grim Reaper of Chiraq” due to his fierce reputation in Chicago. Lil Reese has yet to respond on social media, but many fans on social media reacted to the stills of the alleged robbery.

I’m hearing niggas robbed lil Reese. If this is true and the pics circulating the internet are in fact, him being jumped and robbed it confirms one thing and one thing only. Somebody about to die. — pb. (@flex15_) June 1, 2019

Nines and Lil Reese both caught lacking.. damn pic.twitter.com/3ZP5GTr6rV — D A N T É (@_Wormaa) June 1, 2019

Lil Reese rose to fame alongside Chief Keef after being featured on his breakout single Don’t Like. The Chicago rapper released several drill records and is best known for his hit record Us.

In 2016, the 26-year-old rapper was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, which causes weight loss, diarrhea, fatigue, and malnutrition.

The Don’t Like rapper recently took a photo outside the Cook County Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, suggesting he may be in some legal trouble.

The full video of the alleged Lil Reese robbery has yet to be released. He was recently involved in a feud with currently jailed rapper 6ix9ine.

Lil Reese frequent collaborator and fellow Chicago rapper Lil Durk turned himself into the police this week for his alleged involvement in a shooting in Atlanta.