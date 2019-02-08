Rapper Lil Baby arrested in Georgia: Why was he taken into custody?

Lil Baby was arrested in Atlanta on Thursday. Pic credit: Lil Baby Official 4 PF/YouTube

Rapper Lil Baby was arrested on Thursday after being pulled over by police in Atlanta, Georgia. According to TMZ, the Freestyle rapper was accused of failure to signal, eluding police and reckless driving.

Video of Lil Baby’s arrest was shared by DJ Akademiks and it’s one worth watching. In it, you can hear a woman in the background saying, “What are they doing with Lil Baby?”

The rapper can be seen lying face down on the pavement in a black and red tracksuit while police cuff him. Just behind the rapper is the orange Corvette that he was driving at the time he was pulled over.

Lil Baby’s reps claim that he expects to be released later tonight after he posts bond.

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, shot to fame after the 2018 collaboration with Drake titled Yes Indeed. He’s also seen success with a mixtape with Gunna titled Drip Harder.

Over the past several months, Lil Baby has been getting quite a bit of radio play and his biggest recent release, Pure Cocaine, has 20 million views on YouTube in just two months.