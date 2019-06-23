Rapper Kyyngg shot multiple times, not dead: Graphic video shows bullet wounds

Rapper Kyyngg was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery. Despite rumors that the incident left him dead, he is still alive.

Hip Hop commentator DJ Akademiks posted a video of the New Orleans rapper recovering from the bullet wounds in a hospital bed. In the graphic video, which you can watch below, Kyyngg implies that the robbery was motivated by jealousy.

“People envy you for no reason, that wants what you got but don’t want to work as hard as you to get what you got,” the rapper said from the hospital bed.

The 23-year-old rapper was reportedly shot five times. A graphic photo shows at least two bullet wounds on his leg. Prior to the incident, the rapper was released from jail and reportedly was celebrating getting all his charges dropped.

New Orleans artist #kyyngg was just released from jail with all charges dropped and now reports are saying he was just shot multiple times…….pray for him 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/vp9LNSsBJ0 — The Streets A&R (@TheStreetsAnR) June 22, 2019

According to his manager, the robbery attempt was unsuccessful as the rapper refused to give up his jewelry to the armed robbers.

The eccentric rapper is best known for his feud with Young Thug. He also had a large following with several of his records, garnering several million views on YouTube. Kyyngg told VladTV that he joined the Bloods at age 14 and spoke at length about his rough upbringing.