Rapper Box Carlito dead after being shot in Raleigh, NC: Reports

North Carolina rapper Box Carlito died on Wednesday following a shooting event. According to reports, Carlito was shot 25 times in broad daylight in front of witnesses.

CBS 17 in Raleigh, North Carolina, reported that Box Carlito, real name Vincent Arocho, 28, died at the scene of the shooting. A second man, Jaquan Tyron Dumas, 31, died after he was transported to WakeMed.

According to the site, the shooting occurred at 1:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Community Drive. For those in the area, this is by the intersection of Poole Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

While there were witnesses, detectives are investigating the homicide and have asked for people to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers with any information.

North Carolina rapper “Box Carlito” who we’ve been keeping up with for the last few months after he paid $2.5M bond…. was reportedly killed today. RIP! 💔😔 pic.twitter.com/Olrqf77c9k — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 4, 2019

R.I.P. @BoxCarlito 🙏🏾🤦🏾‍♂️ Again, Im Really Tired of Saying R.I.P This Year 😢 — B€€n DO¶E, $t!ll DOP€ 🏁 (@ImJustTyHarriz) September 4, 2019

Who is Box Carlito?

At the time of his death, Box Carlito was a rising rap star in North Carolina and has a mixtape available for people to listen to called 72 Hours on most streaming platforms.

Box Carlito was arrested in 2018 for marijuana charges and ended up posting a $2.5 million bond to get out of jail. In a video, Carlito addressed the case and remarked that the justice system preys on people like him.

“My bond should’ve been only $80,000, instead it was $2.5 million and I had to stay in there for six months,” Carlito said in the video. “I had to show all my tax returns, I had to put up all my property, I had to show everything just to get out of jail.”

Crazily, just one day before his murder, Box Carlito paid $100,000 to get another friend out of jail. He released a video showing him paying the money to get his friend released.

The video also showed him picking his friend up from jail, where he had stayed for the last 72 hours. Hip Hop Overload reports that this friend had something to do with the murder, but that remains unsubstantiated and remains speculation for now.