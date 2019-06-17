Home > People

Rapper Big Cholo ‘shot dead’ in Vacaville

17th June 2019 6:14 AM ET
West Coast rapper Big Cholo has reportedly been shot dead in Vacaville. Pic credit: Big Cholo/Instagram.

West Coast rapper Big Cholo of Nasty North Records was reportedly gunned down in a shooting over the weekend. According to local reports, the shooting occurred at 6 p.m. Saturday on Interstate Highway 80 near the old Nut Tree Complex in Vacaville.

Vacaville police confirmed that they are investigating the shooting but have not released the names of the victims or suspects related to the shooting.

Another shooting occurred in the area that left a man wounded but it is not believed to be connected to Big Cholo’s death, according to Fox 2 KTVU.

An unidentified man believed to be Big Cholo was declared dead at the scene near a pickup truck with several bullet holes, according to California Highway Patrol. The CHP was responding to a traffic collision when the body was found.

Vacaville Police reveal that the road closure has been lifted and any information related to the shooting should be passed on to the California Highway Patrol in Salano.

Several tributes have poured in for the California rapper in the wake of his tragic death.

Big Cholo was active on his Instagram account earlier this month. He was best known for his song High Sidin featuring Davina and Beeda Weeda. He is survived by his daughter and his girlfriend Bossilera.

