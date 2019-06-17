Rapper Big Cholo ‘shot dead’ in Vacaville

West Coast rapper Big Cholo of Nasty North Records was reportedly gunned down in a shooting over the weekend. According to local reports, the shooting occurred at 6 p.m. Saturday on Interstate Highway 80 near the old Nut Tree Complex in Vacaville.

Vacaville police confirmed that they are investigating the shooting but have not released the names of the victims or suspects related to the shooting.

CHP Solano is currently investigating a critical incident, near I-80 and I-505. The following road closures have been put in place: *Interstate 80 eastbound off ramp to Orange Drive/I-505 northbound. *Orange Drive (both directions) between Lawrence Drive and Nut Tree Road pic.twitter.com/miE9TmOGb2 — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) June 16, 2019

Another shooting occurred in the area that left a man wounded but it is not believed to be connected to Big Cholo’s death, according to Fox 2 KTVU.

An unidentified man believed to be Big Cholo was declared dead at the scene near a pickup truck with several bullet holes, according to California Highway Patrol. The CHP was responding to a traffic collision when the body was found.

Vacaville Police reveal that the road closure has been lifted and any information related to the shooting should be passed on to the California Highway Patrol in Salano.

*****Update 2:45am***** All road closures have been lifted. CHP Solano is still investigating this incident. Any information or inquiries should be directed to the CHP Solano office.*****End of Update***** — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) June 16, 2019

Several tributes have poured in for the California rapper in the wake of his tragic death.

RIP Big Cholo. Idk what this world is coming too. No one is safe anywhere anymore. Prayers to his family & friends. Praying my brother in law keeps his head up. pic.twitter.com/1mY8EQfhDE — spicyattitude (@spicyattitude93) June 16, 2019

Damn RIP big cholo crazy shit — Apesos (@Chayito510_) June 16, 2019

Big Cholo was active on his Instagram account earlier this month. He was best known for his song High Sidin featuring Davina and Beeda Weeda. He is survived by his daughter and his girlfriend Bossilera.