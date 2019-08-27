Randy Houska posts a GoFundMe on Twitter: Chelsea DeBoer’s dad is raising money for his wife’s ex-husband

Chelsea DeBoer’s father is showing just how important family is to him. It’s no secret that Chelsea’s parents are divorced and Randy has remarried. Now, his wife’s ex-husband is going through some medical issues and it’s something that he wants to help out with.

Of course, whenever previous Teen Mom stars have asked for money, it never ended well. However, Randy is getting nothing but support because he’s asking for fans to merely chip in a dollar or two for his wife’s ex-husband.

Rather than the focus being on the money, Teen Mom fans are commenting on social media about how great of a guy Randy is for raising money for his wife’s ex-husband, Tim Graves.

My wife's ex-husband is laid up seriously with a subarachnoid bleed on the brain and will be out of commission for some time and could use a hand. I would be thankful if I could get a ton of people to donate a buck or 2 https://t.co/Mnc2ShVH9b — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) August 27, 2019

Randy opened up about the medical issues on Twitter, asking for just a few bucks to help this man get back on track and pay his medical bills. Tim suffered a brain bleed last week and the family is anticipating a huge medical bill. They are raising money to get ahead of the game to ensure they don’t end up in financial ruin.

The GoFundMe campaign was started by Jesse Graves, Tim Graves’ child.

“My dad suffered a brain bleed Tuesday night August 20 and is still in intensive care! There will be lots of medical bills and hopefully, this helps his family financially as he is not going to be returning to work for some time!” reads the campaign description.

At the time of this writing, the GoFundMe campaign raised $5,200 from 60 donors. The original goal was $100.

