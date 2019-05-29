Rah Ali from Love & Hip Hop: New York suffers devastating loss, Nicki Minaj steps up to support friend

Rah Ali from Love & Hip Hop: New York suffered a tragic loss on Sunday after her water broke, and she went into labor at only five months pregnant.

Rah was rushed to the hospital where she gave birth to a very premature baby girl who did not survive.

The medical emergency suffered by the Love & Hip Hop star was said to be unexpected, according to TMZ. Before her water breaking, Rah is reported to have been experiencing a healthy pregnancy with no prior complications.

Nicki Minaj supports Rah Ali in the wake of tragedy

After giving birth, Rah Ali’s baby girl is said to have only survived for a few short minutes before passing away. The loss of her little girl has been very hard on Rah, who has the support of friends and family after suffering this unexpected loss.

It’s no secret that Rah Ali and Nicki Minaj are close friends and have been for some time. According to the TMZ report, Nicki has already shown support for Rah, calling her friend and making sure that she knows that Nicki is there for her.

Rah Ali fans react to Love & Hip Hop star’s loss

Many Love & Hip Hop fans weren’t even aware that Rah Ali was pregnant, but that hasn’t stopped the rush of support following news of her loss.

Praying for #RahAli and her family. For those of you who are making jokes… grow tf up. Just like when Remy had her miscarriage, there was nothing to joke about. — DessiHNDRXX (@IAmDestinyIV) May 29, 2019

My heart goes out to Rah Ali,

I couldn’t imagine the level of hurt 😢 — Mrs. Tye (@tye_llt) May 29, 2019

Our thoughts are with Rah Ali and her family during this unbelievably painful time.