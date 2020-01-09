R. Kelly’s girlfriends Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage fight each other on Instagram Live video

Police were called to R. Kelly’s Trump Tower condo in Chicago Wednesday after the singer’s girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, came to blows.

Azriel was on Instagram Live Video at the time, and the fight was caught on camera.

The drama took place on R. Kelly’s 53rd birthday (January 8).

According to TMZ, Chicago police officers responded to a call alleging battery at R. Kelly’s Trump Tower condo. The call came after Azriel Clary, 22, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, exchanged blows on Instagram Live.

The fight started while Clary was live on Instagram Wednesday afternoon. She was reportedly moving her belongings out of R. Kelly’s condo when Joycelyn Savage entered the room.

A heated argument ensued, and the two women ended up brawling on live video. But much of the action took place out of frame after the camera fell to the ground the moment the fight started.

While they brawled, Clary alleged that Savage had sex with her when she was a minor. She then threatened to get Savage jailed for the alleged offense.

TMZ suggested Clary might have been referencing threesomes with R. Kelly when she accused Savage of having sex with her as a minor.

Clary also documented the aftermath of the fight. The video ends with Clary at the police station. She told the police she wanted to press charges against Savage.

Clary accused Savage of punching her in the face, according to TMZ. She said she went to the hospital to treat a bruise on her left eye.

TMZ also reported that Savage surrendered to Chicago Police later on Wednesday. She was booked for misdemeanor battery. Her bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday, and she will appear in court to face the charge on February 6.

Regarding the allegation of underage sex, R. Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, told TMZ that he has a written statement by Clary denying that she ever had underage sex with R. Kelly.

Greenberg dismissed the Instagram Live Video fight as a “catfight” staged to “boost social media popularity.”