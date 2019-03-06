R. Kelly interview: Twitter reacts with memes and props to Gayle King

R Kelly sits down with Gayle King to share his side of the story. Pic credit: CBS

This morning, R. Kelly’s interview with Gayle King aired on CBS — and it didn’t take long for people to react.

During the interview, Kelly opened up about the accusations against him, denying that he ever had sex with anyone underage, and denying that he was keeping women against their will.

The interview was meant to be Kelly’s chance to explain himself, but not everyone seems to have seen things the way he does.

The interview lasted 80 minutes, but CBS only aired some segments from the interview, including a moment where R. Kelly loses control, telling the viewers that he doesn’t deserve this treatment and that the women speaking out about him were all lying.

Some people were convinced that he actually made the situation worse for himself, saying that the way he acted during the interview was not the behavior of an innocent man.

People also seized on how R. Kelly accused the parents of the two girls who are reportedly being kept captive of selling them to him.

He claimed that the parents of 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage and 21-year-old Azriel Clary left them at his concerts, so he could take care of them.

During the interview, viewers noticed that he essentially admitted to buying these girls from their parents, seemingly only making the case against him worst.

Throughout the interview, Kelly managed to keep his cool for most of the time, but when asked about the women who were accusing him of things including sex with minors, he lost it.

He got up from his chair, started crying, and the interview had to be stopped for a moment. Gayle King sat quietly throughout the interview, stone cold. She didn’t flinch when he got up and showed his anger.

R. Kelly is due back in court in Illinois on March 22, 2019.

