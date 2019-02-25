R. Kelly GoFundMe: Fundraisers started by fans pop up, singer still in jail

R. Kelly is still sitting in jail after pleading not guilty to 10 counts of sexual abuse connected to a new tape turned over to police by attorney Michael Avenatti.

The accused singer’s bond was set a $1 million on Friday, meaning that he has to come up with $100,000 in order to get out of jail but R. Kelly has reportedly been unable to put the money together and on Monday, was still behind bars.

Leave it to his declining fanbase to try and free the I Believe I Can Fly singer by setting up dozens of fundraisers on the popular GoFundMe site.

Some of the fundraising efforts set their goal at $100,000, making it clear that they are aiming to bail R. Kelly out of jail while others aimed higher, asking those who haven’t turned their backs to shell out their own cash in an effort to help with his legal bills too.

So far, it doesn’t look like any of the R. Kelly GoFundMe campaigns have seen any success. In fact, they are all still sitting at $0 donated with some of them having been shut down already like the one below.

Hi everyone, please click here to support my GoFundMe campaign, HALF ON R KELLY: #Rkelly #Rkellybond https://t.co/QGLSD7pAov — KONDWONI (@KONDWONI_) February 24, 2019

While there are plenty of fans asking for donations to help R. Kelly post bond, there are also quite a few people doing the opposite, asking GoFundMe to take down the requests, citing the R. Kelly GoFundMe accounts to be a breach of their rules, which prohibit fundraising for certain legal defense funds.

It’s not clear yet what GoFundMe will do about the ongoing efforts to raise bail money for R. Kelly by using the website.

However, it’s starting to look like the fundraising effort is going about as well as the singer himself trying to come up with bail money to get out of jail.