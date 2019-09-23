Home > People

Queen Key ‘exposes’ 600 Breezy with NSFW video on Twitter

By
23rd September 2019 10:03 AM ET
600 Breezy Queen Kay
Queen Key ‘exposes’ 600 Breezy on Twitter after a bitter breakup. Pic credit: 600 Breezy/Queen Key/Instagram.

Queen Key leaked an NSFW video of 600 Breezy on Twitter after the rapper reportedly told her to get an abortion.

600 Breezy took to Instagram Live to respond to being ‘exposed’ on Twitter. He confirmed that he was in Queen Key’s NSFW video in which he appears to be performing oral sex on the “Hey” rapper.

During his Instagram Live stream, Breezy told his fans he knew she was going to post the video and claims he told Queen Key to record it.

“On BD, I knew she was going to post the video,” the rapper said on Instagram Live.  “I told her to record that sh*t.”

In the response video, 600 Breezy told her to “let that hurt go” after claiming he broke up with her for being disrespectful and having a baby.

Queen Key posted the explicit sex tape on Twitter with the following caption: “Bi**h musta thought he was still in jail suckin a d**k  you’re not in jail anymore Damon!!!

In response, Breezy tweeted the following: “Lol damn all I said was get a abortion.”

Queen Key fired back claiming that Breezy wanted to continue their relationship and denies being pregnant.

Queen Key’s revenge porn video on 600 Breezy has garnered several reactions on social media after going viral.

600 Breezy was released from prison in December 2018 after 16 months behind bars for a probation violation. He was previously linked to Asian Doll, who made a reference about their relationship on her song ‘Lame Ni**az

Queen Key was dating 600 Breezy for several months. It is unclear when the rap duo broke up. She talked about her relationship with Breezy on the No Jumper podcast where she didn’t reference him by name.

Frank Yemi

Latest posts by Frank Yemi (see all)