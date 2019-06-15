Producer Official dead: Producer who worked with Cardi B and Chris Brown gunned down in L.A.

Award-winning producer Official died at the age of 26 when he was gunned down in South Los Angeles during a double shooting from a passing SUV.

Official was a music producer who worked with talents like Cardi B and Chris Brown over his career. He won a Grammy for his work on Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy album.

A close friend of Official, DJ Mustard (who was also a producer on Invasion of Privacy) remembered his friend on Instagram and promised that he would be there for his son “4 life” after visiting him in the hospital before his death.

DJ Mustard then revealed that Official “wasn’t trying to do the right thing he was doing the right thing,” which was a sentiment that originated by Official’s cousin Ty Guerrero.

NBC News in Los Angeles broke the news and sent a reporter to the scene to speak to the family of the late producer, whose real name was Andre Wakefield.

His grandfather Lee Carter said that Official was a good person who was not a bad kid.

According to Ty Guerrero, Official wasn’t in a gang, he wasn’t in any sort of trouble, and he wasn’t on the streets like that. She also said that Official was working with Nipsey Hussle two days before he was gunned down earlier this year.

NBC reports that both Official and a friend with him during the shooting were both unarmed as they sat in a car in front of his home. His grandfather was mowing the lawn when the shooting happened.

The killer escaped in an SUV and police are looking for any suspects.