Privé-Swiss wellness retreat in Connecticut: What is Kit Harrington’s rehab facility like?

Kit Harrington, who played Jon Snow in the Game of Thrones series, checked into a wellness retreat for treatment while Game of Thrones Season 8 was airing on HBO. Harrington underwent a wellness program at Privé-Swiss’s luxury facility in Connecticut.

Privé-Swiss is patronized by well-heeled clients. Selena Gomez is known to have undergone the Privé-Swiss wellness program in the past.

According to Page Six, Harrington, 32, checked into the luxury wellness retreat about a month ago. He is said to have entered the retreat for help with for “stress, exhaustion and alcohol” before the Game of Thrones finale aired on Sunday, May 19.

The Daily Mail reports that Harrington’s publicist confirmed that the Game of Thrones star checked into Privé-Swiss “to work on some personal issues.”

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” the publicist said, according to the Daily Mail.

The news did not come entirely as a surprise since the British actor has spoken in the past about how his breakout role in the series affected him in many ways. The series, which premiered on HBO in April 2011, finally ended in May 2019 after 73 episodes aired over eight seasons.

Kit’s role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, which catapulted him to stardom, clearly had a profound physical and emotional impact. He admitted to Variety that he found the period in Season 5 when his character died and resurrected very trying indeed.

Behind-the-scenes footage aired in the Game of Thrones: The Watch documentary shows Harrington breaking down in tears after he finished shooting his final scene for the series. He also admitted that he teared up during his final table read for Season 8.

Signs that Harrington was struggling privately with stress and alcohol first came to light last year when it was reported that he got drunk at a bar in New York City and had to be forcefully removed after causing a disturbance.

Privé-Swiss Wellness: What is the rehab facility like?

The Privé-Swiss wellness retreat is a private facility located near the town of Madison, Connecticut. The Daily Mail reports that a wellness program at Privé-Swiss costs about $120,000 a month.

Accommodation facilities for clients include private suites and private single-client resort villas, with “cable, wireless internet, housekeeping, fine linens, gourmet chef” listed among the amenities.

Clients also have access to luxury fitness studios and unlimited sessions with a personal trainer. There is also a private gym, club, indoor and outdoor pools, and a beach, according to the center’s website.

At the facility, clients learn how to handle stress and to cope with negative feelings.

The Privé-Swiss wellness program is specially designed for individuals “needing a retreat from high profile ‘always on’ lifestyles, where restoration, relaxation, rejuvenation and an overall ‘recharge’ are the focus,” the facility’s website says.

The program is particularly suited to people who “may experiencing complicated symptoms triggered by anxiety, stress, depression, burnout, physical injury, or for someone who wants to overcome a struggle with weight, smoking, insomnia, phobias, substance abuse or addiction.”

The customized program takes “a ‘whole-person’ approach integrating clinical, holistic, fitness and nutrition for an impactful overall wellness experience.”

The components of the program include naturopathic assessment, psychotherapy, DBT / CBT therapy, mindfulness meditation training, substance abuse and addiction counseling, disordered eating or body image therapy, and Yoga.

The facility also offers vitamin injections and IV infusion therapy, therapeutic massages, acupuncture sessions, infrared sauna therapy, and steam saunas.