Prince Harry and Meghan Markle swimsuits! Where can you buy them?

Royal fans in Britain were left stunned yesterday when one of the country’s popular breakfast television programs revealed models sporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle swimsuits!

The remarkable creations prompted ridicule due to the awkward placement of Prince Harry’s beard — sparking a spate of hilarious headlines like ‘This Morning viewers in stitches at Prince Harry swimsuit and unfortunate positioning of his ginger beard” (The Sun) and “This Morning fans can’t stop laughing at this very awkward Prince Harry swimsuit” (Digital Spy).

The show’s hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were left stunned when they noticed the unfortunate placement, with Schofield remarking: “The Harry one is all wrong!” Holly added: “It’s where the beard is. His beard is not right.”

But where can you buy the hilarious creations ahead of the big day?

Where to buy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle swimsuits

The swimsuits are available online from the UK company Bags of Love, and cost from £28 (around $37). They are bespoke, so can be created with any image, and comes in one of two different fabrics — matte or soft sheen Lycra.

The website says: “Soft, stretchy and supportive! All of these Lycra fabrics are figure hugging so you can swim, jump and dive with complete confidence. The Soft Sheen Lycra has a slightly shimmery face, so it catches the light easily.

“The Slinky Matt Lycra has a cool, slippy surface, and the inner face is extra soft against your skin. All custom swimming costumes have stretch qualities, giving you maximum flexibility in the water.”

It adds: “Create a big splash on yours or your friend’s hen do and create costumes for all the hen party to flaunt around the pool. Printed with cheeky slogans, they can double up as leotards to wear under a skirt or shorts for the evening shenanigans.”