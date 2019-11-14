Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share new photo of baby Archie with ‘grandpa’ Prince Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a new photo of baby Archie. The never before seen picture features Archie with his grandpa Prince Charles and his father.

The first-time parents posted the adorable photo to their official @SussexRoyal Instagram. It is a picture from baby Archie’s christening on July 6 at Windsor Castle. The black and white image is an homage to father and sons.

Prince Charles is gazing lovingly at his son, Prince Harry, holding his grandson, Archie Harrison. The picture was released in honor of Prince Charles’ birthday. He turned 71-years-old on Thursday.

Photographer Chris Allerton took the photo, receiving the credit in the caption. Chris was also the official photographer at The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wedding in May 2018.

Archie’s parents have tried to shield their only child from the royal spotlight as much as possible. From the moment he was born, Meghan and Harry have been parenting their way. They had a private birth and spent days alone with their son before sharing the first photo of Archie.

It was a far cry from the media mayhem that surrounded the birth of all of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children.

They introduced Prince George, Princess Charlette, and Prince Louis each outside the hospital hours after Kate gave birth. The media camped outside for days, waiting for the arrival of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a new photo from baby Archie’s christening in honor of grandpa Prince Charles’ birthday. The post celebrating Harry’s father comes one day after it was confirmed the couple would not spend Christmas with the Royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to forgo Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas festivities at Sandringham. Instead, they will spend Archie’s first holiday season with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Meghan and Harry are taking several weeks off for the holiday season to focus on their family. They are expected to spend part of their sabbatical in the United States, which may include Thanksgiving and Christmas.