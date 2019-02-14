Prime dead: Rappers Meek Mill and Fabolous lead tributes to New York legend

Prime pictured alongside Fabolous before his death. Pic credit: Fabolous/Instagram

Influencial New Yorker Prime, also known as Prime Time, has died. While details surrounding his death are scarce, rapper Fabolous told how he partied with Prime at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub the night before his health deteriorated.

Prime was influential in Hip Hop, with many tributes pouring in with the hashtag #RIPPRIME.

Toya Wright, Meek Mill, Deray Davis and Fabolous are among those who left tributes.

Fellow New Yorker Fabolous took to Instagram to remember Prime.

“Took me all day to accept it.. my dog went home today,” he wrote. “Only thing i could come up with is God needed a solid soldier wit him. And although you put up a fight to stay here wit us, he needed you more.”

The rapper then revealed how the pair they partied together on their last night, writing:

“I got to party wit you at Drais on ya last night out so I appreciate God giving me 1 last night out wit u even tho i didn’t know it would be your last night out forever.”

Prime’s cause of death has not yet been officially revealed. On January 27, his wife put up an Instagram post asking for prayers before confirming his death yesterday.

Prime is originally from Flatbush, Brooklyn and is survived by his wife and two children Prince and Majesty.