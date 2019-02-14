Prime dead: Rappers Meek Mill and Fabolous lead tributes to New York legend

Prime pictured alongside Fabolous before his death. Pic credit: Fabolous/Instagram

Influencial New Yorker Prime, also known as Prime Time, has died. While details surrounding his death are scarce, rapper Fabolous told how he partied with Prime at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub the night before his health deteriorated.

Prime was influential in Hip Hop, with many tributes pouring in with the hashtag #RIPPRIME.

Toya Wright, Meek Mill, Deray Davis and Fabolous are among those who left tributes. 

Fellow New Yorker Fabolous took to Instagram to remember Prime. 

“Took me all day to accept it.. my dog went home today,” he wrote. “Only thing i could come up with is God needed a solid soldier wit him. And although you put up a fight to stay here wit us, he needed you more.” 

The rapper then revealed how the pair they partied together on their last night, writing: 

“I got to party wit you at Drais on ya last night out so I appreciate God giving me 1 last night out wit u even tho i didn’t know it would be your last night out forever.” 

Took me all day to accept it.. my dog went home today. Only thing i could come up with is God needed a solid soldier wit him. And although you put up a fight to stay here wit us, he needed you more. I got to party wit you at Drais on ya last night out so I appreciate God giving me 1 last night out wit u even tho i didn’t know it would be your last night out forever. I would’ve did more than dap you when we left. Woulda told you how much i love & respect you for always holding it down for me. And knowing the kinda dude you are, i know you’re still gonna be watching over us. My condolences & love to your family, Lani & the boys. Gonna Miss You Prime Time!! 🙏🏾🕊 #RipPrime #InThat458witPrime

I will never forget you dawg!!! #primeforever

R.I.P.PRIME….i just found out what happened……all I can say this is one solid dude rite here I remember you told me on the phone “yo baby E I like that song Been Bout Bread I heard you having a whole been bout bread weekend I’m comin and we gonna shut the club down my word”…..No lie you & G came down n fukked the club up over 30 grand was thrown that nite at @dreamshouston made it a movie (look closely in the pic this nite at dreams gold T Mikey, Jamaican Earl, G, and Prime I was some where In dreams chasing azz that nite)……BUT REST IN PEACE “PRIME” when my pops got knocked you was the first to send 💵 you will be missed…….#ripprime #ripgoldTmikey #freejamaicanearl #brinkboyz4life

Prime’s cause of death has not yet been officially revealed. On January 27, his wife put up an Instagram post asking for prayers before confirming his death yesterday. 

I told you I wasn’t leaving Vegas without you. It’s been 23 days. I would have stayed another 100 if you needed me to. I’d never give up on you or leave your side. I’m happy for every moment we’ve shared in the last 11.5 years together ❤️ Watch over me and the boys always. I know God had them pull up a chair next to him for you. I know he has great tasks for you up there. My heart is bleeding but I know if you left it’s bc you needed to. Thank you for leaving the greatest parts of you for me to love and cherish and to bring me happiness again. Prince and Majesty miss and love you. You’re an amazing father and a great man. You’re a MAN’s man. You embraced life and it hugged you back. You have a lot of people that love and look up to you. Send them great memories to comfort them while they weep. Your smile has always been my comfort. Keep me strong when I feel weak. We were suppose to grow old together. You’re my soulmate, my best friend and the love of my life. You took a big part of me with you when you left 💔 I thank you for treating me like a queen and loving me sooo hard. That’s why this hurts sooo bad 💔 I will love you always and forever baby and I would say Rest In Peace but we all know you’re going to be moving around up there as much as you did down here 🕊💪🏽❤️

Prime is originally from Flatbush, Brooklyn and is survived by his wife and two children Prince and Majesty. 

