Precious Harris dead at 66 — T.I.’s sister passes away after serious auto accident, daughter Kamaya Chapman pays tribute

Precious Harris has died according to her daughter, Kamaya Chapman. News of Precious’ death comes just over a week after she was involved in a serious car accident in Atlanta.

Rapper T.I.’s older sister was rushed to the hospital on February 13 after she reportedly hit a pole with her car. While the cause of the accident has not been determined, TMZ reported that the accident caused an asthma attack and that Precious Harris was placed on life support but never regained consciousness.

In the wake of Precious’ car accident, production of T.I. & Tiny Family and Friends was halted while family members and friends held vigil for Precious, who appeared often on the VH1 series.

On Friday, Kamaya Chapman, Precious Harris’ daughter, took to Instagram to say goodbye to her mom.

“From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven mama girl you know ima miss you…. I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting… no more asthma attacks… damn but baby I am going to miss you,” Kamaya wrote.

The comments section quickly filled up in response to news of Precious Harris’ death. “Sorry for your loss baby girl her beautiful smile was so heart warming I pray God give you peace,” wrote one follower.

“Omg Im so sorry to hear this praying for you. our favorite tv aunty @preciousharris1913 we will always remember you,” wrote another who watched her on T.I. and Tiny’s series.

Kamaya also shared her grief in her Instagram stories just after posting a tribute. She posted a picture of Precious Harris with the message, “I love you.”

She also posted a picture of the two of them together and a broken heart emoji.