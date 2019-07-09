Pratt Daddy Crystals: What to know about Spencer Pratt’s brand on The Hills: New Beginnings

If you’re a major fan of The Hills, you’ll know that Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag blew all of their money and went bankrupt after the original show.

The pair even lived with their parents for a while, before building themselves back up. And part of the reason the pair went bankrupt is that they spent almost $1 million on crystals (seriously).

But Spencer and Heidi have been slowly working on making a come back and The Hills: New Beginnings is only part of the former villains’ plans.

Spencer Pratt has been leveraging social media to sell his hand-carved crystals, which cost anywhere between $120-$300. According to an interview last year, he can often sell out of the crystals within an hour after announcing it via his Snapchat.

He believes the crystals have healing energy, but he also says that some people like to wear them just because they look cool.

The father-of-one has now expanded his empire into hummingbird feeders (yup), coffee and wine bottles – all under the Pratt Daddy name.

He sells all of his wares via his website, Pratt Daddy Crystals where you can also purchase other jewelry, rings and t-shirts and sweatshirts with the Pratt Daddy logo.

So far, the couple seems to be doing okay in terms of clawing their way back to the top.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10/9c on MTV.