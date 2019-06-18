Pooh Hicks denies diddling Diddy, dated Queen Latifah

Pooh Hicks has no problem talking about her love life and has been putting Karlie Redd on blast all season over an alleged threesome that she claims they both participated in.

That’s not all Pooh is talking about, though, and on The Domenick Nati Show she even addressed rumors that she has slept with both Diddy and Queen Latifah.

For years, rumors of Pooh Hicks’ liaisons have been talked about in the blogs, with claims that she has messed around with both Sean “Diddy” Combs and Queen Latifah. Compared to Pooh, both are huge stars and hooking up with either or both of them would be a big deal.

It turns out, she’s claiming one of them but not the other.

When it comes to Diddy, Pooh says they didn’t do the dirty deed. Instead, she claims the Bad Boy founder is like family, having worked closely with her husband Hiriam Hicks.

But while Pooh says she and Diddy never got intimate, when it comes to Queen Latifah she tells another story

The breakout Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star explained to Domenick Nati that back in her early 20s (which would have been twenty or so years ago), she was experimenting with dating women and among them was Queen Latifah.

Pooh said that things didn’t work out with Latifah because she was just too young at the time and not ready to commit. We can’t help but wonder what Queen Latifah might have to say about that. Surely she won’t deny the love connection like Karlie Redd did, right?

In any case, it’s clear that former stripper turned reality TV star Pooh Hicks has led an exciting life, especially in the bedroom. She even told Nati that, from time to time, she is cool with bringing another woman into the bedroom to spice things up. In fact, that’s how she said the threesome with Karlie Redd came to be.

To hear more from Pooh Hicks about who she’s slept with and why she still had the sheets that Karlie allegedly soiled during their romp, check out the rest of the interview below.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.