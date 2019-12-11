Philip McKeon death: Tributes pour in as Charlie Sheen and other stars react

Philip McKeon, the former TV child star best known for playing Tommy Hyatt on the CBS sitcom Alice, has passed away, according to a family spokesperson. McKeon died on Tuesday morning in Texas at the age of 55 from an undisclosed longtime illness.

“We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil’s passing. His wonderful sense of humor, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life,” read the statement by family spokesperson Jeff Ballard.

Tributes pour in

Fans, friends, and colleagues, have been paying tribute on Twitter. Former colleagues who have paid tribute on Twitter include Charlie Sheen, Kim Fields, and Todd Bridges.

Sheen posted a touching tribute yesterday. The tribute included a photo of him and McKeon from an episode of NBC’s 1980s series Amazing Stories, titled No Day at the Beach.

shared some wonderful

moments in the "trenches"

with Phil McKeon many

moons ago. over the past few decades,

he was always a perfect

gentleman and an ebullient spirit. and his

goofy af smile, was pure gold. r.i.p. young man. much much too soon,

you cut out. xox ©️ pic.twitter.com/Cu82wOm7aS — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 10, 2019

My heart is broken &aches for my sister Nancy @NMcKeonOfficial who just lost her brother Phil. Pls cover her w/love & comforting grace. Her father recently passed. While we are grateful there’s no pain/suffering, we feel the hurt, cry the tears &moan in grief. 💔 #PhilipMcKeon pic.twitter.com/q8lzqZtqFP — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) December 11, 2019

I will miss you my brother you were always fun to hang out with. We grew up with each other and had so much fun. You were like a brother to me. I will so miss you Philip McKeon R.I.P pic.twitter.com/fpO7VKSGoP — Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) December 11, 2019

Philip McKeon bio

Philip McKeon was an actor and producer. He was born in November 1964 in Westbury, New York, according to his IMDb bio.

He is best known for playing Tommy Hyatt on CBS’s sitcom Alice (1976-1985). He starred in the show alongside Linda Lavin as Alice.

After his role in Alice, he worked for a decade as a member of the news department at KFWB News 98 in Los Angeles. He later hosted a radio show in Wimberly, Texas.

McKeon appeared in several popular TV shows from the late 70s and 80s, including The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and CHiPs. He also appeared on the TV mini-series, Favorite Son. He played roles in horror movies, including 76-Evil II and Sandman. He also played Richard Farley in the 1987 comedy-horror movie Return to Horror High.

Philip is the older brother of Nancy McKeon, the actress best known for playing Jo Polniaczek on the 80s NBC sitcom The Facts of Life.

McKeon is survived his mother, Barbara, and sister, Nancy McKeon.