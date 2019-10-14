Pharrell graces GQ cover and says Blurred Lines made him aware of ‘chauvinist culture’

Pharrell graces the cover of GQ’s new masculinity issue. The latest issue of the magazine is an exploration of identity, culture, and style in 2019.

One of the biggest revelations to come from his interview is how Pharrell truly feels about the song Blurred Lines. The singer is finally addressing all the backlash surrounding the 2013 hit he collaborated on with Robin Thicke.

It caused outrage over its depiction of sexual politics.

Several college universities went as far as to ban the song from being played at any event. The lyric “I know you want it” evoked controversy on its own.

Pharrell and Robin released the music video of them dancing to the words with topless models. Their video further caused schools to ban the tune.

Pharrell admits that at first, he was confused by all the controversy because women loved the song. He knew women that would sing the words, as well as dance to the upbeat song.

Therefore, he could not understand how there was any rapey aspect of the tune.

Six years later, the singer is finally understanding the impact of the song because “we live in a chauvinist culture.” It took him a while to comprehend that men wrongly use the language used in the song.

“When taking advantage of a woman, and it doesn’t matter that that’s not my behavior. Or the way I think about things. It just matters how it affects women. I realized that we live in a chauvinist culture in our country. Hadn’t realized that. I didn’t realize some of my songs catered to that. So that blew my mind,” the 46-year-old shared with the magazine.

The revelation has dramatically impacted the singer personally and professionally. Pharrell wants his fans to know that he genuinely does care what they think.

Pharrell is now committed to doing his part when it comes to having candid conversations regarding masculinity. The musician knows he can help change the conversation by bringing awareness to the issue and working to improve the culture.

One thing is for sure. Pharrell never wants his music to be associated with such a hot button topic. It is the reason he is now speaking out about Blurred Lines as well as distancing himself from the song.

The interview is one of Pharrell’s most raw ones to date. He discusses the other business ventures in his life besides music, like art and fashion, as well as the “spiritual warfare” going on in our country.

GQ’s new masculinity issue featuring Pharrell is on sale now.