Peter Facinelli engaged: Who is his fiancée Lily Anne Harrison?

Twilight alum Peter Facinelli is engaged to Lily Anne Harrison. The actor popped the question during a romantic getaway to Mexico.

A rep for Facinelli, who was previously married to Beverly Hills 90210 star Jennie Garth, confirmed the happy news on Thursday to People magazine. Facinelli popped the question with a pear-shaped stone and a gold band. The magazine obtained exclusive photos of the proposal, as well as Harrison’s new bling.

According to the weekly magazine, the proposal occurred during a romantic beach dinner the couple had at the Estrella Del Mar Beach and Golf Resort. They were joined by Facinelli’s three daughters, Luca, Lola, and Fiona, whom he shares with Garth.

Although the happy couple both shared photos from the dinner on social media, neither one mentioned that they were engaged.

Now that the news has broken that Facinelli asked his 30-year-old girlfriend to marry him, fans can’t help but want to know more about Harrison. Who is the blonde beauty who has captured the heart of the hunky actor?

The actress/model is no stranger to Hollywood. It is kind of a family business. Her father is actor Gregory Harrison, who is best known for his roles on TV shows Dark Skies, Falcon Crest, and Trapper John, M.D. Her mom is actress and model Randi Oakes. The couple has been married since 1980 and has three other children besides Lily Anne. They are Quinn, and daughters Emma and Kate.

Harrison didn’t count on her family name to make her way in showbiz. She has studied at several schools to hone her skills at acting, screenwriting, and improvisation. Harrison is becoming a fixture for the Hallmark Channel after making her first forte into their Christmas films with the 2019 flick, Christmas Camp.

Other television projects the actress has been involved in include Two Guys One Truck, One Tree Hill, and The Craft Store. She may not have a large number of credits to her name, but Harrison is one talented lady. It is pretty clear by watching her on-screen, she takes after her famous father.

The couple has been dating since 2016 and they began seeing each other less than six months after Facinelli called off his engagement to actress Jaimie Alexander.

Congratulations to the happy couple!