Peter Cook: What is his net worth in 2019?

Peter Cook, the ex-husband of model Christie Brinkley, is engaged to 21-year-old college student Alba Jancou. The 60-year-old architect proposed to Jancou last month in Santorini, Greece with a six-carat diamond ring by designer Glenn Bradford.

Cook and Jancou got engaged reportedly after dating for a year. They met two years ago at Le Bilboquet, a restaurant in New York City. Cook and Jancou were first spotted together this summer attending events in the Hamptons.

Who is Peter Cook?

Peter Cook manages an architecture firm based in the Hamptons. According to his IMDb page, he was born on January 1, 1959, and raised in New Jersey. He is descended from the Cook, Ludlow, and Halsey families, three of the oldest families in the Hamptons that settled in the area more than 350 years ago.

He served as an apprentice at the Colonial Williamsburg Graphics Arts Department. He also worked as a carpenter and designer for the Bridgehampton builder William G. Thompson.

Cook has been married twice. He was married to Christie Brinkley from September 1996 to October 2008. They divorced after Brinkley accused him of having an affair with 18-year-old Diana Bianchi, an assistant at his architecture firm.

Cook then married Suzanne Shaw in February 2012, but they divorced in February 2014.

His architecture firm is described on its official website “as a full-service architectural firm specializing in custom residential projects.”

Peter Cook net worth

Dreshare claims that Cook’s net worth in 2019 is $20 million, but we are unable to independently confirm this estimate that is based on an assessment of the value of his architecture firm. However, Cook is believed to be wealthy.

He reportedly paid Diana Bianchi $300,000 to cover up his affair with her while he was married to Christie Brinkley. Cook also received a $2.1 million settlement from Christie Brinkley when they divorced in 2008.