Pete Davidson’s University of Central Florida comedy set ruined by cell phone rant

27th August 2019 1:22 PM ET
Pete has had his share of problems in the last few years. Pic credit: YouTube/SN and NBC
Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson is having a rough couple of years it seems.

Now, cell phone footage of his set at a University of Central Florida from Monday night (August 26)  is circulating that shows the SNL comedian losing his composure with the audience.

Davidson rants and insults them collectively over them recording his set with a cell phone, which was forbidden to be used by show promoters.

The Orlando Sentinel immediately picked up on the news and rehashed the awkward moment:

Some on social media mocked the “offended students” and made light of the situation caught by so many using their forbidden cellphones:

The Hollywood Reporter contacted the University spokesman Mark Schlueb for their comment on the incident.

Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all. It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester.

The comedian made light of his addiction issues and sobriety and rehab choice in 2017 on SNL:

Saturday Night Live returns for Season 45 on September 28 with three live shows.

SNL veteran (four times hosting) Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish will open the season. Fleabag star and Killing Eve showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to host on October 5, with musical guest Taylor Swift; followed by David Harbour and musical guest Camila Cabello on October 12, and Kristen Stewart in her second stint as host, with musical guest TBA on November 2.