Pete Davidson’s University of Central Florida comedy set ruined by cell phone rant

Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson is having a rough couple of years it seems.

Now, cell phone footage of his set at a University of Central Florida from Monday night (August 26) is circulating that shows the SNL comedian losing his composure with the audience.

Davidson rants and insults them collectively over them recording his set with a cell phone, which was forbidden to be used by show promoters.

here’s the video of pete davidson calling ucf fucking idiots 🤪🤪🤪 (not my vid) pic.twitter.com/i9Z76mZ8Y7 — 𝕵𝖚𝖑𝖎𝖆 (@this_is_spiffy) August 27, 2019

The Orlando Sentinel immediately picked up on the news and rehashed the awkward moment:

Pete Davidson stops UCF show for cellphone use, calls crowd ‘retarded’ https://t.co/3Eu5DbkjBG — lisacianci (@lisacianci) August 27, 2019

Some on social media mocked the “offended students” and made light of the situation caught by so many using their forbidden cellphones:

Story-time guest Pete Davidson offended children at the prestigious daycare UCF by telling them to stop using their phones after they had already been told not to do so. Grief councilors ready to help those traumatized. #PrayForUCF #PeteDavidson pic.twitter.com/RMfAHu7mjV — Casey J Porter (@CaseyJPorter) August 27, 2019

The Hollywood Reporter contacted the University spokesman Mark Schlueb for their comment on the incident.

Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all. It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester.

The comedian made light of his addiction issues and sobriety and rehab choice in 2017 on SNL:

Saturday Night Live returns for Season 45 on September 28 with three live shows.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

SNL veteran (four times hosting) Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish will open the season. Fleabag star and Killing Eve showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to host on October 5, with musical guest Taylor Swift; followed by David Harbour and musical guest Camila Cabello on October 12, and Kristen Stewart in her second stint as host, with musical guest TBA on November 2.