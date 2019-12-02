Pete Davidson NDA: What does it mean for fans attending his shows?

Pete Davidson is going to extraordinary lengths to keep his jokes private. Fans wanting to attend a recent show in San Fransisco received an e-mail just a few hours before his performance was due to start. It informed them that they’d be expected to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before entering the theater.

This NDA warned attending comedy fans that they were banned from disclosing any information about Mr. Davidson’s routine. It stipulates that signers of the agreement are forbidden from giving interviews or sharing thoughts, critiques, or anything about Davidson’s set.

This includes voicing opinions on blogs, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or any social media platforms at all. The penalty for breaking the disclosure is a harsh one. Davidson would demand $1,000,000 in compensation.

Fans were expected to either sign the agreement at the door or bring a signed copy with them. Any refusals to sign meant entry was forbidden.

The Saturday Night Live star performed at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Fransisco on Wednesday, November 27. The theater allegedly did not know of the NDA until the day before.

One brave attendee, Stacey Young, posted the details of the NDA on her Facebook feed.

Other fans flirted with bankruptcy posting that they were in attendance, but couldn’t talk about the experience.

saw pete davidson tonight but don’t ask me about it because i signed an nda pic.twitter.com/R8QJrMTMpM — brooke 🤠 (@brookehickss) December 1, 2019

Don’t worry folks, apparently telling people you were at a Pete Davidson show doesn’t mean you’ve broken the NDA, so if you have a million dollars, then hang on to it.

Ticket holders have previously been expected to surrender their cell phones at Davidson’s shows. Given how easy it is these days to post footage and jokes online, it is perhaps unsurprising that Davidson and other comics have resorted to asking patrons to put their phones and smartwatches in locked Yondr pouches. However, this NDA sets a new precedent.

Anyone attending a Pete Davidson stand-up routine should check their e-mail beforehand or expect to sign an NDA at the door of the theater.