People are still mistaking Kiernan Shipka for Emma Watson and she had the best response

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Kiernan Shipka recently decided to post a pic of herself to Instagram as she took a break from working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Not for the first time, someone popped up thinking she was Emma Watson.

The 20-year-old actress posted a photo of herself and her furry doggy friend from inside a car; she captioned it, “Taking a break from #caos content for DOG CONTENT.”

Who doesn’t need a break and some dog content?

It’s a really cute photo which quite rightly received nearly a million likes. Most of the comments were praising either the beauty of Keirnan or that of the doggo.

Unfortunately, one user commented, and bear in mind this is Keirnan’s personal account, with “So pretty Emma Watson.” Oh, dear.

Keirnan Shipka had the perfect response

However, Kiernan takes it all in her stride and good humor as she responded wittily to the hapless Instagram user. She responded with, “thank you. I had an amazing time filming Harry Potter & am really thrilled about all the new projects I’m doing now!”

Her response received thousands of likes.

The Chicago-born Keirnan is clearly prepared to embrace her role as England’s Emma Watson; perhaps it’s a case of if you can’t beat them, join them.

Her comment was a reference to Emma Watson’s most iconic role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies.

This has been a recurring problem for Kiernan for the last six years ever since she reappeared as Sally Draper in Mad Men looking quite grown up.

Keirnan Shipka and Emma Watson do have similarities

The pair do have some striking similarities beyond their strawberry blond hair; their faces do appear quite closely matched with the same shape. Their noses are approximately the same shape too.

Their eyes and eyebrows have the same coloring, and even their mouths look roughly the same size and shape.

Many folks have commented online in the past on the similarities of the two. These tweets from 2018 show people’s confusion.

Is it just me or does Kiernan Shipka look A LOT like Emma Watson?? pic.twitter.com/LN202cjGn8 — Casey Cooke (@kristinaacookee) October 27, 2018

“Someone explain how they aren’t related,” wondered one user.

Kiernan Shipka and Emma Watson…..someone explain how they aren't related pic.twitter.com/ZRzEtuCW6C — JaYfe (@Jayfe86) October 26, 2018

Even this month, more people are voicing their opinions on this issue.

Kiernan Shipka (#Sabrina) looks a lot like Emma Watson. — Abbas Raza (@THEABBASRAZA) January 28, 2020

One user added McKenna Grace into the mix, suggesting that all three “might as well admit that they are actually siblings.”

Emma Watson, Kiernan Shipka, and McKenna Grace might as well admit that they are actually siblings. https://t.co/vCO2x0Wmcj — alif salman (@alifsalmn) January 29, 2020

The similarities don’t end with their looks; they both started as child actors. Shipka was only 6 when she started acting; meanwhile, Emma Watson was 9 when she began filming for Harry Potter.

However, there is a nine-year age gap between the pair, which is unlikely to change any time soon.

Kiernan Shipka has been thrilling fans with her portrayal of Sabrina in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; most recently, she’s been trying to get to grips with the Eldritch Terrors.

That’s when she’s not being Emma Watson, of course.

You can catch Kiernan in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3; you can catch Emma Watson somewhere else.