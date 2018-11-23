Penélope Cruz turns heads on black carpet at Bambi Awards

Penélope Cruz turned heads on the black carpet of the Bambi Awards at the Stage Theater in Berlin, Germany. Cruz wore a divine black ruffled Maticevski gown that showed off her famous legs.

The 44-year-old Spanish born actress shared the carpet for a brief time with singer Dua Lipa. But on this night, no stars shined brighter than Cruz who took home the International Actress Award for 2018. The Bambi Awards are the oldest media awards in Germany, dating back to 1948.

Cruz Shines as a Versace

Cruz also turned heads with her performance in the Assassination of Gianni Versace, which is the role that led to her award-winning night. Along with Edgar Ramirez and Ricky Martin, Cruz led a star-studded cast that was hailed as a masterpiece of television by The Guardian.

While not all reviews of the feature as a whole were quite as emphatically shining, one point most agreed on was that Cruz excelled. In many ways, this was a role that landed her back on the list of in-demand leading ladies.

Cruz goes old school for a modern look

Her gown is from the 2019 Toni Maticevski Resort collection, accompanied by a Carpisa clutch designed by Penelope and Monica Cruz, Swarovski earrings, and strappy black heels. Together, the ensemble creates a bit of a modern take on styles credited to the 19th-century Spanish painter Franciso Goya.

No rest for the talented

Cruz currently has five projects in the works, including Dolor y Gloria in post-production per IMDB. With the wave of success Cruz is riding, it looks like there is no shortage of work for her in the future, and she is expected to continue working in both English and Spanish language projects rather than going full-in on Hollywood.