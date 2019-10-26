Paris Hilton Halloween party: Larsa Pippen shows off epic warrior costume at celebrity bash

The recent Paris Hilton Halloween party featured plenty of celebrities in attendance but Larsa Pippen may have conquered all in terms of costume choice. She fully embraced her warrior side with a sizzling Xena costume. The former Real Housewives of Miami star and wife of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen showed off her latest Halloween costume at the event as well as several other of the partygoers’ attire.

Larsa shows off her warrior Halloween costume

Larsa Pippen was in the Halloween spirit on Friday as she posted a holiday greeting for her followers on Instagram. Not only did she wish everyone a “Happy Halloween” but gave a look at her amazing costume for Paris Hilton’s big party.

She donned a sleek and skimpy “Xena” warrior costume complete with a very small black purse on her waist. The Instagram image speaks for itself as Larsa turned heads at the party and online with the look.

In another Instagram pic, Larsa poses with some friends, also in their Halloween costumes. Jasmine Sanders is on the left in the photo with Shanina Shaik on the left. They each shared images on their own social media which included Larsa and others.

Reactions to Larsa Pippen’s Halloween costume were positive and praiseworthy. Most comments involved “wow” or fire, heart, and other emojis.

“God bless!!!! I didn’t even realize it was her. If you got it no reason why you can’t flaunt it,” one Instagram user commented.

“Are you real life !?! Love you hottieeeee❤️,” an Instagram fan posted on Larsa’s solo Halloween costume image.

Larsa Pippen’s dark angel Halloween costume

Later on her Instagram, Larsa posted another costumed look. She stuck with the black color theme, but this time was a dark angel in a sleek dress and thigh-high boots. Once again had that small black purse as part of the look. It’s unknown what this particular event was, but Larsa appears to be enjoying the dress-up holiday quite a bit.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

In addition to Larsa Pippen attending Paris Hilton’s Halloween party, other guests reportedly included Diplo, Heidi Klum, EJ Johnson, and Brooklyn Beckham. It appears everyone is ready for Halloween, and Larsa certainly has plenty of great costume options for the trick-or-treating season.