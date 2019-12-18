Paola Mayfield says Michael Jessen should DM her, discusses why 90 Day Fiance fans hate her

Paola Mayfield is one of the most polarizing cast members to come through the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Many fans either love her or loathe her and there doesn’t seem to be much in between.

In a recent interview on The Domenick Nati Show, Russ and Paola Mayfield were present, and it turns out, Pao was happy to discuss why she thinks it is that so many TLC viewers hate her. Her answer will probably surprise many.

“Because they are not me,” Pao said with a laugh. “That’s why they hate me.”

“I don’t know, I really don’t know why they hate me. I just speak my mind,” she continued. “I feel like I don’t have any filter if it’s something that I see but maybe nobody looks like, I”m going to say what I think.”

After talking about why she gets so much hate, Nati changed it up and asked about Michael Jessen and how he recently called her out on Instagram. The post came after the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance aired, as well as Pillow Talk, where Paola was seen reacting to the show.

Michael wasn’t happy with the way his family was portrayed and after the prenuptial agreement scenes, he took to Instagram Live and blasted everyone from TLC to Sharp Entertainment to “that Paola Mayfiair woman.”

It seemed that Michael was reacting to what he saw of Paola from the Pillow Talk previews where she was seen commenting that Michael “only thinks of himself” as they watched the prenup drama unfold.

After watching the actual episode of Pillow Talk, it’s pretty clear that Paola didn’t say anything worse than any of the others and it’s no secret that the previous cast members are there to react to what they are seeing in the current episodes.

In any case, Paola told Domenick Nati that she was “glad” Michael was able to pronounce her first name properly but was a bit confused about why he couldn’t say her last name since it was an American name and also because Michael follows her on Instagram.

“What we see is what we all see,” Paola said. “I have a strong opinion but I don’t think I say anything bad to him. I don’t think I say anything bad I was just kind of concerned about Juliana. That’s all.”

“Whatever he said in his live video, I really don’t care,” Paola continued. “I don’t like this drama into social media. I don’t like to go back and forth. If he has something to say, he can actually send me a DM because he follows me and, I don’t know, but we can have a conversation about it.”

Paola went on to explain that she is confused about why Michael Jessen is targeting her since everyone on Pillow Talk had something to say about the prenup scene and that none of them really said anything all that bad. The entire interview with Pao and Russ on The Domenick Nati Show can be heard below.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.