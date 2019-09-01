Paola Mayfield blasted by 90 Day Fiance fans after posting potty training photo of Axel

Paola Mayfield definitely gets her share of hate from 90 Day Fiance viewers. She has been called out over and over again for shamelessly showing off her body. And after sharing her latest photo of son Axel and herself, she’s getting called out again.

It all started with a potty training photo of Axel that Paola shared on Instagram. In it, Axel is seen sitting on a potty chair and Paola is stretched out in front of him with her entire right leg stretched in front of the camera.

More of Paola can be seen in the photo than Axel, which is a huge part of the criticism she has been getting. Is this photo about Axel or Paola?

The photo was captioned, “Work in progess,” which some took to mean her and not the potty training she is doing even though she hashtagged the photo with “#eliminatoncommunication,” which is a form of early potty training.

“Yes you sure are a work in progress. BE KIND TO TOUR CHILD’S FATHER,” one commenter wrote on her photo.

Another wrote, “You’re not a hot mama. Only in your own imagination.”

Of course, there was also plenty of criticism about the actual potty training too. With Axel just turning nine months old, many thought it was way too early to have him sitting on a potty chair and they were very vocal about it.

“He’s potty training already? No way,” one of Paola’s Instagram followers wrote, followed by a laughing/crying emoji.

And another wrote, “He is no way shape or form ready for potty training. Good grief.”

Paola has been on reality TV for long enough to know that no matter what she writes, she’s going to receive both positive and negative responses. She had to know that posting potty training pictures this early would definitely bring out the critics. Then again, so would her pose in that photo.

There was plenty of love for Paola’s photos too. Plenty of 90 Day Fiance fans told Pao how great she looked and cheered her on for working with Axel so early. We’ll just have to wait and see if this elimination communication method helps him learn how to use the potty early or not.