Cardi B released some shocking information last week when she admitted to some serious crimes on Instagram Live. The rapper said that she used to promise men sex, drug them, and then rob them.

Fans and non-fans alike can admit that this is a pretty serious crime with no positive light shining through for Cardi B.

However, many people have come to compare Cardi B’s crimes to that of Bill Cosby’s.

Bill Cosby drugged women to take advantage of them Women on Twitter: He’s an animal he should be murdered Cardi B: admits to drugging men and taking advantage of them while unconscious Women on Twitter: yaaasss get they ass. bardi gang 😜 * DOUBLE STANDARDS* — OPEN 🎤 (@GHETTO_VEGAN) March 25, 2019

While there are some similarities, there are also major differences in the crimes committed by both parties. So is it really fair to compare the two as equal offenders?

Cardi’s robberies vs. Cosby’s sexual assault

The majority of people would agree that robbery is a far lesser crime than sexual assault. While drugging people in either instance can’t be justified, there’s a big difference between the two.

Some people have started using the hashtag “Surviving Cardi B,” making a play on the documentary Surviving R. Kelly. However, more people have been associating Cardi B with Bill Cosby due to the the similarities in drugging people.

Although Cardi B has posted her apologies, many people aren’t buying it — or at least aren’t accepting it for the wrongs that she’s done.

All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future. pic.twitter.com/VlPJW20thN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 26, 2019

The video of Cardi B saying that she committed these crimes is disheartening and disturbing to many people, but is it really on the level of Bill Cosby?

Bill Cosby was sentenced last year for sexual assault. Many women came forward and said that Cosby drugged them and sexually assaulted them while they weren’t fully aware of their surroundings.

Although one person came forward in Cardi B’s case and accused her of robbing and having sex with him while he was drugged, the same man later admitted that he had lied about the situation.

Is it fair to compare the two?

While almost everyone can agree that both Cardi B and Bill Cosby were in the wrong, not everyone can agree on the differences in their crimes.

However, robbery is very different from sexual assault and it’s important to note that their crimes are not the same.

No one deserves to be drugged and robbed or drugged and sexually assaulted. But out of the two, a lot of people have come forward and said that they would rather be robbed than assaulted or raped, because it’s a lot easier to replace stolen items than it is to heal after such a serious act of violence is committed to oneself.

What Cardi B did was wrong. It’s illegal and immoral and her music is trash anyway. She should go to jail. HOWEVER please don’t compare this situation to rape situations because I would much rather be robbed than raped and I’m sure a lot of people could say the same — Kara the hair Rowlands ☾ (@karuhbef) March 30, 2019

The other main difference is that Crosby used power attained through his celebrity to carry out his crimes, while Cardi B — as she says in her Twitter response — did what she did before she became famous, and did so to “survive”.

While both crimes are wrong, there’s a huge and understandable difference between the two. Hopefully people can come together to recognize the difference and still be able to see why both parties have committed different crimes.